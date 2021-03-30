ORLANDO, Fla. — Fifteen-year-old Julia Byrne loves playing the trumpet, but her parents' divorce and a move across the country made some much-loved activities a little less exciting.
"I just isolated myself and kept myself from doing things that I would enjoy, because I thought I didn't deserve them," Byrne shared.
Then, COVID-19 happened, and she was forced to be even more isolated.
"Which has just been hard," Byrne continued, "and it's contributed to me being suicidal for some time."
Byrne was not alone.
"This isolation is causing a lot of issues for teens," stated Ian Adair, the executive director of Gracepoint Foundation.
Forty-three percent of teens said they have experienced depression, 45% have experienced excessive stress, and 55% experienced anxiety due to the pandemic. So, what can parents do?
"We have to empathize," Adair said. "We have to listen, actively listen to what's going on."
Create a safe space where your teen can talk, and don't be afraid to ask if there have been any thoughts of self-harm.
"There's a stigma that if you talk about suicide, then that might increase the opportunity for kids to attempt suicide or think about suicide, when research says it's the exact opposite," Adair explained.
Adair normalizes talking about mental health in his book, "Stronger Than Stigma," and he said when parents normalize the conversation...
"You rationalize it," Adair said. "When you talk about it, you make it something you can work out."
Exercising and talking to a therapist have turned things around for Byrne.
"It was able to help me focus on my mental health and finally start to pick myself up from that spiral," she smiled.
Parents can take a mental health test to see if their teen might be struggling with mental health issues. Share the results with your teen afterwards to get the conversation started.