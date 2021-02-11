HACKENSACK, N.J. - For 38 years, Ron Rovito has been a fixture in New York high school football, but the physical activity wasn't enough to prevent heart disease. Rovito had his first heart attack in July 2019. He said a few months into his recovery, he began skipping his medication until he had a second heart attack one year ago.
"They actually gave me a 20% chance to make it through the night," Rovito recalled.
Dr. Mark Anderson was one of the first surgeons in the United States to implant a newly revised heart pump. It's called the Impella 5.5 with Smart Assist. It's designed to help patients whose own hearts are too weak to pump blood. Surgeons insert a catheter into a small incision in a patient's chest and implant the pump into the left ventricle of the heart. The Impella 5.5 also has technology embedded in it that lets doctors use their phones or computer to measure pressure within the heart.
"Our focus is to try to get patients' hearts to recover, take the device out, and then they go on with their native heart," explained Anderson, the interim chief of cardiac surgery at Hackensack University Medical Center and a professor of surgery at Hackensack-Meridian School of Medicine.
Doctors implanted the Impella 5.5 into Rovito's left ventricle. When he was released a month later, Rovito worked hard to improve his health, dropping almost 100 pounds.
"I mean, I would sit down with a whole pizza pie before, and eat it," Rovito shared, "and now, I can barely eat two slices, but... I love pizza."
He said it's a small price to pay to stay healthy for the ones he loves.
Anderson said the Impella 5.5 also allows patients to get up and walk around after the device is implanted, so that speeds the recovery process. The pump is designed to work within a patient's body for up to 14 days before it is removed.