NEW HAVEN, Ct. – Eating disorders, especially binge eating, increased among young people during COVID lockdowns.
“It's been stressful for kids to go back to school," said Yale School of Medicine clinical psychologist Janet Lydecker.
"They're in a different setting. They've missed a year, sometimes two years, of being in-person with their peers, and that's stressful.”
During a binge, teens consume large amounts of food in a short period of time, as many as one to two thousand calories in one or two hours. The binge is usually followed by feelings of extreme shame or guilt. Lydecker said parents can watch for signs of secretive eating.
“It can be finding wrappers and evidence that the kid has maybe gone to a convenience store and picked up a bunch of snacks on their own. Going to a fast-food restaurant, but then eating in the parking lot or going to the convenience store, but eating on the way home,” Lydecker explained.
Teens may have a sudden change in foods they like and may even avoid family meals all together. Lydecker said parents should be supportive and look into getting professional help for the child.
“We want to catch eating disorders as young as possible and as quickly after they emerge as possible,” Lydecker added.
Lydecker said cognitive behavior therapy is effective in helping teens regain healthy eating habits.