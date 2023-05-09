SALT LAKE CITY, Ut. – It was just another day of hiking when Jacob May had the wind knocked out of him.
“It took me twice as long to get back to the truck. I was completely short of breath,” remembered May.
May had beaten leukemia more than a decade ago and was told the chemo could one day cause heart problems. Diagnosed with congestive heart failure at age 46, he needed a transplant.
“They told me it could be years wait time, it could be a couple of week,” said May.
“There's a big gap between the number of patients that are awaiting organs and then the number of organs available every year for transplantation,” explained University of Utah Health transplant cardiologist Dr. Josef Stehlik.
Innovative approaches in heart transplantation gave May more options. Doctors at the University of Utah are now using hearts for transplantation that would not have been acceptable a few years ago, including ones that are infected with hepatitis C.
“There have been new medications developed that are curative for hepatitis C, so, antiviral medications that will eliminate the virus,” Dr. Stehlik furthered explained.
Even if the donor has not received treatment for hep C before death, Dr. Stehlik says they can transplant the organ.
“While the virus will be transmitted to the recipient, we’ll provide treatment for hepatitis C and eliminate the virus fully within the first weeks after heart or other solid organ transplantation,” added Dr. Stehlik.
May waited 111 days before he was matched with a heart infected with hepatitis C.
“We figured the risk was worth taking to give me a new lease because there was no telling how long the old one was going to hang out for me,” May emphasized.
And so far, May has tested negative for hep C and will continue to be tested for it. He says it’s a risk worth taking.
“I’ve got a total of six kids altogether, so, it’s going to give me a chance to spend time with my family,” he added.
Dr. Stehlik says using hearts infected with hepatitis C for transplants can add an additional 200 transplants in the U.S. only.
Although hepatitis C is the first infected hearts being used for transplantation, Dr. Stehlik believes that in the future that possibly HIV infected hearts will also be viable for transplantation.