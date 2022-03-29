NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – It’s a taboo topic that nobody talks about but, almost one in six Americans suffer with urinary or bowel incontinence. That’s more than the number of people with Alzheimer’s, diabetes, or breast cancer. Lifestyle changes and medication can relieve symptoms for some, but other patients may require advanced therapies, and there’s a new electrifying treatment that’s alleviating symptoms for patients.
An Air Force Captain, a nurse, even a professor with six college degrees under her belt, 70-year-old Linda Brice has lived a unique life. But nearly 20 years ago, she started suffering from a not-so-unique problem.
“I could not feel my legs and I gushed about a quarter, or more, of urine all over the floor. That was, kind of, my introduction to incontinence,” Brice explained.
Brice suffered in silence for years.
“You don’t want to tell people that you go to the bathroom everywhere, or you can’t control it,” Brice added.
Medications were not strong enough to treat her symptoms, so, doctors suggested she have a device called the InterStim implanted to control her symptoms.
Professor of Urology at Vanderbilt University, Melissa Kaufman, explained what InterStim is and what It does for people suffering with incontinence.
“It is fundamentally a pacemaker system that helps re-regulate these abnormal signaling to the bladder that's resulting in the overactive bladder symptoms.”
It works by providing electrical signaling to interrupt the abnormal signaling going from the nerves to the bladder. Before, these devices had implantable batteries that would need to be replaced about every five years.
“But this new rechargeable device gives us, on average, 15 years of time before it would need a replacement,” Professor Kaufman mentioned.
For patients like Brice, InterStim has made all the difference.
“It’s given me back my freedom. It’s given back my quality of life,” Brice exclaimed.
The InterStim is one of the smallest versions of the device that has been created. Professor Kaufman says it is smaller than the typical USB thumb drive. She also says patients usually feel relief of their symptoms within a week from when the device is implanted. While many women are successfully treated with the InterStim, it is designed for both men and women. The FDA just approved the InterStimX with a 10 to 15-year battery life.