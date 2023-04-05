HACKENSACK, N.j. - Acute inflammation is easy to see. A cut, redness or swelling. It’s the body’s response to injury.
But chronic inflammation is often invisible, with no telltale signs, yet doctors say it can take a toll.
“It's always been thought that inflammation can potentially have a connection between cognitive changes, even in non-cancer patients,” said Dr. Deena Mary Atieh Graham, a medical oncologist at the Hackensack University Medical Center.
Cancer researchers want to know what role chronic inflammation caused by physical or emotional stress can play on a patient’s cognition.
In a recent study, researchers took blood from 400 breast cancer survivors to measure their C-reactive protein, or CRP levels.
“These inflammatory markers or proteins in your blood can be elevated when the body is under some form of stress,” explained Dr. Graham.
Researchers found that chronic inflammation may play a role in development of cognitive problems. By identifying a scientific predictor for memory problems, they can help patients prevent it.
“I don't think it's gonna be a one and done, but I think this is a step,” Graham added.
The next step will be to identify interventions that can lower the inflammation.
Dr. Graham says that might not be a medicine that patients can take but could involve lifestyle changes combined with other therapies.