SEATTLE — Looking to get some zzzs but having a hard time falling asleep? Before you chuck it up to insomnia, you may want to check to see if it might be something else.
"It's very important to rule out other sleep disorders, as some sleep disorders can mimic insomnia," explained Dr. Lourdes DelRosso, a sleep physician with Seattle's Children's Hospital.
One of those is restless leg syndrome.
"You have this sensation in your legs that you really need to move your legs," DelRosso said. "It can prolong it for up to an hour."
Even though there's no cure for restless leg syndrome, avoiding caffeine and getting plenty of exercise, warm baths and massages can relax your leg muscles.
Another thing that can mimic insomnia is a delay in your circadian clock.
"Usually, adolescents, teenagers, naturally start having a delayed sleep cycle," DelRosso stated.
It can result in excessive daytime sleepiness. To lessen the effects of that, keep a consistent wake-up time that doesn't vary more than two hours, even on the weekends.
Finally, if you are feeling tired during the day, it could be sleep apnea, which could put you at greater risk for a stroke and heart attack. It's estimated that 85% to 90% of people with sleep apnea don't know they have it.
Inform your doctor if you experience snoring, daytime sleepiness or mood changes. That could help you get the right diagnosis to catch some quality zzzs.
Having jet lag can also make you have difficulty falling asleep. A very low dose of one to three milligrams of melatonin taken two hours before bedtime can ease the symptoms of jet lag.