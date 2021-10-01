Fever, chills, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle aches, body aches, headaches, nausea, vomiting all sound like the symptoms of COVID-19, but actually, it's Lyme disease, and this year is expected to be an exceptionally bad year for ticks. In fact, because more people are spending time outdoors and in the wilderness due to the pandemic, experts said they fear more people will come down with Lyme disease. We talked with one teen who is on a mission to educate, track and cure the life-altering disease.