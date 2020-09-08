ORLANDO, Fla. - Fifteen-year-old Livy Scheinman didn't need words to teach her twin sister, Hailey, some pretty valuable lessons.
"Livy has had epilepsy and cerebral palsy since she was born, so she's in a wheelchair and she can't speak," Hailey shared. "She's taught us acceptance and to give back to others and to appreciate what we have."
And with that in mind, Hailey became the founder, president and CEO of Kids Crew, connecting kids without epilepsy to kids with epilepsy.
"Kids are really accepting, and once they learn to accept other people early on, then that will last their whole lives," explained Hailey.
Membership has grown to 2,900 in 50 states, teaching awareness, educating families and helping others. The movement caught the attention of the national Epilepsy Foundation of America.
"You want to make sure that other people are out there for you, that you're not alone in this," said Laura Thrall, the foundation's CEO.
The impact can be life-changing. Many children with epilepsy are at an increased risk for bullying, difficulties in social engagement, inadequate school skills and poor self-esteem.
"I think what we're trying to do is say differences are OK," explained Thrall.
Kids Crew members take part in "Lemonade for Livy," which has raised $740,000 for charity and a priceless amount of awareness for kids living with epilepsy.
"We believe that kids can change the world," Hailey said. "It doesn't matter what your age is, you are able to make a difference."
Kids under the age of 14, of all abilities, can join Kids Crew and win pins after completing challenges, such as taking part in fun runs, sharing their story, or performing an act of kindness for someone living with epilepsy. Due to COVID-19, meetings have been moved online.