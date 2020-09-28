NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Why does COVID-19 spare young kids and devastate the elderly?
"This is really the opposite of what we see in most respiratory viruses, where the very young neonates and infants are at high risk for severe disease," remarked Dr. Jonathan Kropski, an assistant professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Lung experts at Vanderbilt said the reason may all be due to a protein called TMPRSS2.
"TMPRSS2 really acts as an uncorking protein to allow the virus to get inside the cell," explained Dr. Jennifer Sucre, an assistant professor of pediatrics at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
"That's what allows it to start to replicate and for it to start to cause disease and injury to the lung," Kropski said.
The researchers looking at mice and human lung tissue found that the amount of TMPRSS2 in our body increases as we age.
"The expression of TMPRSS2 increases significantly across the life span, from very low in around birth to much higher levels in adulthood," Kropski explained.
The next step now is to use this information to provide an effective treatment.
"To start using some of these drugs that target TMPRSS2 expression to see if they can delay or prevent viral infectivity or replication," Sucre said.
TMPRSS2 has been studied in other diseases as well, specifically prostate cancer. There are already approved drugs that target the protein, so a potential therapy to target COVID can get a faster approval.