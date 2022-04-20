NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Rett Syndrome is a rare, but serious neurological and developmental disorder. Kids start out hitting all their milestones, but then begin losing their coordination and ability to speak.
Right now there's no cure for Rett Syndrome, only therapies to manage the things it causes. Now, a new drug is showing promise in a trial.
Like most girls her age, 8-year-old Savannah Patrick loves to watch movies and listen to music. Music is one of the tools her mom Jamie uses to help Savannah communicate.
Savannah has Rett Syndrome, a rare genetic condition that affects her development. She started developing normally as an infant, but at around 12 months, things changed.
"She actually started regressing and losing skills that she had previously," said Jamie.
"They lose the ability to speak, and they lose the ability to use their hands, and develop a characteristic repetitive hand movement. Furthermore, they have trouble walking," said Jeffrey Neul, MD, PHD, Director at Vanderbilt Kennedy Center.
It primarily affects girls and currently, there are therapies to treat symptoms of Rett Syndrome, such as speech or occupational therapy, but there's no cure for the disorder.
However, researchers have wrapped up a phase three trial, which could lead to the first ever FDA approved drug for it.
In the lavender study, researchers evaluated the oral drug Trofinetide on nearly 200 girls with Rett Syndrome.
"It seemed to improve how alert and interactive people were, which helps improve how much they can communicate," continued Neul.
After the lavender study, 95% of participants elected to continue to take the drug in extension studies. Savannah took part in the lavender study, and her mom is optimistic.
"Just the hope that it gives us is huge," continued Jamie.
If approved, researchers say Trofinetide could be available to patients as early as 2023. The biggest side effects seen in the trial include GI issues, such as diarrhea and vomiting.