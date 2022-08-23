CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Chris Maslyk and his family are spending as much time as possible outdoors this summer. Even their favorite backyard game would have required more energy than Maslyk had.
"I was having trouble walking up a flight of stairs," Maslyk shared. "I would be completely out of breath."
Blood tests showed Maslyk had an abnormally low hemoglobin level. It was a sign of something serious. Doctors diagnosed him with a form of leukemia he had never heard of before – LGL leukemia.
"LGL stands for what the cells look like, so they're large. They have these granules in them, and they're kind of a white blood cell called a lymphocyte," explained Dr. Thomas P. Loughran, a professor of medicine and the director of the UVA Cancer Center.
Loughran was a fellow at a hospital in Seattle when he and his colleagues discovered this rare cancer. Now, he's one of the few in the country specializing in the condition, which causes a person's immune system to overreact.
"The problem is that their immune system is too strong," Loughran said. "These LGL cells are killer cells. We use medicines to turn off the immune system."
Doctors used one of the drugs, methotrexate, that are used to treat rheumatoid arthritis. Unfortunately, it had no impact on Maslyk, who kept getting sicker. Two drugs later, doctors found another immunosuppressant – Cytoxan – that worked.
"I'm my same, normal self again, which I'm enjoying," Maslyk said. "It was a long time coming."
Maslyk is not considered cured, since there is no cure for LGL leukemia, but he is able to manage it long-term, like a chronic disease.
For more information, the University of Virginia Cancer Center's LGL leukemia registry has more on the condition and the latest research.