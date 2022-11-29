CHICAGO — Albert Khoury, 54, was losing his battle to stage-four lung cancer. Khoury ended up in the intensive care unit with pneumonia and sepsis. He was fading fast, yet his cancer remained contained to his lungs.
"We saw that his cancer cells did not spread outside the lung. It kept spreading inside the lung to the opposite part of the lung, so he wasn't able to breathe," explained Dr. Young Chae, an oncologist with Northwestern Medicine.
That's when the team at Northwestern decided to give Khoury an extremely rare double lung transplant.
"You can imagine trillions and trillions of these cancer cells all over both his lungs," said Dr. Ankit Bharat, a thoracic surgeon. "We had to, very meticulously, take all of that out within that six-hour time constraint that we typically have for reimplantation of new lungs."
Six months later after his transplant, there was no trace of the cancer coming back.
"Just to see a new lung, clean lung, is surreal," Chae said.
This one man's story is now giving hope to others who may have lost theirs.
"This message is for everybody who has cancer," Khoury said. "Just stay strong. Fight. Don't stop. Good things will happen."
Khoury was and is a non-smoker. He's not alone. Up to 20% of the people diagnosed with lung cancer have never smoked.
Doctors at Northwestern said although Khoury was the first lung cancer patient to receive new lungs, he won't be the last. They are starting a registry to keep track of similar patients treated at Northwestern.