CINCINNATI — Music as medicine has been used to calm anxious patients, but what about using music to improve brain function or cognition? It's therapy that patients could do on their own.
"I wanted an app that could allow patients to express their musical ability," detailed Dr. Soma Sengupta, a neuro-oncologist at the University of Cincinnati.
The university's scientists developed ARMcan Active Receptive Music for cancer patients. Researchers have designed the app for patients to use two ways. First, they can stream the music they love. The app also allows patients to actively participate by making their own music.
"In other words, to have musical turns where you could overlay genres and create your own music track," Sengupta explained.
Patients will be assigned to a group that either listens to the music or creates the music. They'll do that activity for 15 minutes every day.
"These technologies are sort of, in a way, helping the rewiring and exercising areas of the brain that normally wouldn't do it," Sengupta said.
The researchers have begun randomized trials with breast cancer survivors who are experiencing brain fog. The team will evaluate patients using surveys and MRI scans at 6, 12, and 18 months to see how the brain is changing during the music therapy.