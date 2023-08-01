ORLANDO, Fl. - Whether it’s breast, lung, colon or thyroid cancer, metastases is always something to worry about.
“There’s no way to track metastatic cancer cells. Right now, we really don’t have any technology to do that,” explained Annette Khaled, professor and head of the cancer division at the University of Central Florida.
Khaled and her colleagues are working to fix this.
With a new method called a liquid biopsy, doctors can take any body fluid, like blood, urine or saliva, and analyze it for tumor cell shedding.
“We’re using a specific marker to find those cells. It’s never been used before,” Khaled added.
Experts say cancer cells that shed into blood can come from any part of the tumor.
Using a marker like the chaperonin complex, that identifies dangerous cancer cells circulating in the blood, could alert doctors that a patient is relapsing or not responding to treatments.
It can also help in other ways.
“This will help to pick up the cancers in their early stage of metastases, before they had a chance, really, to spread throughout the body. And the earlier you can identify a patient with metastases, the better chance for successful treatments,” Khaled said.
Although the method is still considered experimental, the research team used the FDA-approved cell-search system.
The system can isolate, photograph and count cancer cells from a single tube of blood and was adapted for detection of the chaperonin complex in blood cells.