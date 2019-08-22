Health Beat: Looking inside your liver

SAN FRANCISCO - Zachary Ross couldn't ignore some symptoms that were bad and getting worse.

"I was in a lot of pain and uncomfortability in my abdomen," explained Ross.

A liver biopsy was needed, but finding one that could deliver an accurate diagnosis wasn't easy. His first test took a sample from only one liver lobe.

"It's taking a pretty big long needle, going through the skin and into the liver to get a piece of the tissue," said Dr. Ann M. Chen, an interventional endoscopist and associate chief of gastroenterology at Santa Clara Medical Center in San Francisco.

"You can watch it and see it actually going into your abdomen to sit there and remove a chunk for this biopsy," stated Ross.

"All that was obtained were fibrin, little pieces of clot," Chen continued.

Ross' doctors then tried a new approach, called an endoscopic ultrasound liver biopsy.

"So, we can target a needle biopsy very nicely, directly into the liver and thereby minimizing potential risks of perforation or bleeding," Chen said.

Longer tissue samples are taken from both lobes of the liver, increasing the likelihood of an accurate diagnosis to 90%.

"We were able to find a cause for his liver disease and help him avoid toxins that were affecting his liver," Chen explained.

"I was real happy that this one actually got results," Ross said.

And just as important...

"Didn't feel a thing," smiled Ross.

Santa Clara Valley Medical, where Ross had his procedure, is one of 10 locations across the country that perform the endoscopic ultrasound liver biopsy. Other locations include Pennsylvania and Chicago. That number is expected to increase as more doctors learn the technology.