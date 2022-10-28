ORLANDO, Fla. — Women in their mid-30s or 40s with lupus are more than 50 times more likely to have a heart attack than women of similar age who don't have lupus.
"Lupus is much more common in women than men, about nine to one," said Dr. Brad H. Rovin, a professor of medicine and pathology at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
Researchers at the University of Houston said a comprehensive metabolic screen from the blood can identify metabolism issues that might lead to future plaque build-up in the heart.
Heart problems commonly associated with lupus include inflammation of the sack that lines the heart, valve abnormalities, rhythm disorders, like arrhythmias, inflammation of the muscular tissue, and accelerated arterial plaque build-up.
Doctors said controlling active lupus and preventing flare-ups are the best steps in preventing and managing heart problems.
"The quicker you can get to the patient and treat them, the more effective the medications are to decrease the inflammation, turn off the inflammatory systems," Rovin said.
Early identification in these high-risk lupus patients can launch preventive measures during the early stages of the disease.
Most heart complications can be detected by a simple electrocardiograph, or EKG, standard chest x-ray, echocardiograph, doppler investigation, or lab tests.
Mild heart conditions in lupus patients can be treated with non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, NSAIDs, like ibuprofen and naproxen or corticosteroids to decrease pain and inflammation.