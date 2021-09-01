PITTSBURGH — A woman who tests positive for inherited gene mutations, known as BRCA one or two, has a 60% to 70% chance of developing breast cancer in her lifetime. She is also one-and-a-half times more likely to have cancer come back.
"What they wanted to do in the OlympiA Trial is take those patients who are BRCA positive and give them a PARP inhibitor to see if it would prevent recurrence," said Dr. Adam Brufsky, co-director of the Comprehensive Breast Cancer Center at UPMC Magee-Women's Hospital.
As part of the trial, the PARP inhibitor, Olaparib, also known as Lynparza, was given to 1,800 patients with early stage, BRCA one and two positive, HER2-negative cancer. Patients took the drug for a year after chemotherapy.
"They get chemo, have residual disease, get the drug and have survival," Brufsky shared. "I think it was like 85% at three years versus 77%. It was pretty substantial. Six percent is a lot in our business."
Lynparza is currently FDA-approved in the U.S. for use in patients with metastatic breast cancer, but it had not been fully studied in women with early-stage cancer until now.
"This, we believe, is probably going to change the standard of care," Brufsky exclaimed.
Brufsky said fewer women on Olaparib had less incidents of the cancer spreading, and there was a suggestion that there were fewer brain metastases and in general breast cancer.