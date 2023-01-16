LOS ANGELES, Ca. - Every 40 seconds, someone in the U.S. has a stroke.
Fifty percent of patients who have one are left disabled for life.
The mantra in stroke treatment is "time is brain."
Neuroradiologists at University of California, Irvine are studying how artificial intelligence and machine learning can detect strokes quicker than ever before.
“Our goal of this research is to actually, hopefully, improve door-to-treatment times by expediting the diagnoses,” said UCI Health neuroradiologist Dr. Jennifer Soun.
AI uses machine learning to instantly compare a patient's CAT scan, or brain image, with images of tens of thousands of previous stroke patients.
“These AI tools actually help us by triaging the cases that might demand urgent attention or the positive cases that should go to stroke treatment,” said Dr. Soun.
Just as important as diagnosing a stroke, machine learning will soon be able to rule out problems that mimic a stroke, and it will all be done with an app on the radiologist’s cell phone.
“It can deliver results within seconds,” added Soun.
The latest studies show knowing the early signs of a stroke, including loss of balance, facial paralysis, weakness and loss of speech, could also help save your life.
That’s because patients who arrive at the emergency room within three hours of their first symptoms often have less disability three months after a stroke than those who receive delayed care.