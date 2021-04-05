SEATTLE — Adriana Hutchings is putting the pieces of her life back together.
"Myself, I'm a cancer survivor," she shared. "I was diagnosed with thyroid cancer."
But Hutchings got some more troubling news.
"Because of my thyroid cancer, I have higher chances of certain breast cancers," she explained.
She also has a long family history of cancer.
"My mom and dad both died of cancer, and my aunt had ovarian cancer and breast cancer twice," Hutchings said.
Hutchings was determined to know her genetic cancer risks, so she signed up to take part in the MAGENTA trial. One of the goals is to make genetic testing accessible to everyone by providing at-home testing kits.
"I think it's particularly apt now, as we're thinking about ways to deliver healthcare to people in their homes," said Dr. Elizabeth Swisher, a professor at the University of Washington School of Medicine.
Participants are delivered a test kit to provide a spit sample. The sample is then screened for breast and ovarian gene mutations. The participants get their result with or without counseling.
"We found out that women who had less counseling before the tests that they had, had less distress and a higher rate of completion of the testing," Swisher said.
Hutchings said completing the test was really simple and when she got her results back...
"I turned out to be negative for the BRCA gene, which was, of course, a huge relief," she said, "and it makes me feel a lot more confident about my future."
Even though the study found that patients received no increased anxiety skipping counseling, the team did provide counseling to anyone whose genetic test came back positive.
Swisher said multiple doctors visits, counseling sessions, and blood draws do deter people from getting genetically tested for cancer gene mutations. Eliminating those unnecessary steps can provide more people the opportunity to get tested and catch cancer early.