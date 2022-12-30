DALLAS, TX. - By the time little Indy Pearl Edwards made her appearance in the world, her parents had waited three long years to reach that moment.
“It's still surreal to me," said Indy Pearl's mother, Kayla Edwards. "I get to wake up with her every morning and be like, oh my gosh, you're mine forever.”
Kayla was born with uterine-factory infertility. Her uterus just didn’t function correctly.
“Uterine-factory infertility has, for a long, long time, been considered the last barrier of infertility," explained Dr. Liza Johannesson of Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas.
"These are women that thought that they would never, ever become pregnant and carry a child and they adapted their lives to that, but it was devastating for them.”
An untreatable condition, until recently.
“A uterine transplantation will give you the ability to carry a pregnancy and to deliver your own child," Johannesson said.
The doctor is part of a team studying whether or not a uterine transplant, from either a living or deceased donor, is a good option for women like Kayla.
They found that out of 33 women who received a transplant, 21 babies have been born.
"When you can actually get them pregnant and then deliver, the amount of joy you, you can't describe that. It's fantastic,” said Johannesson.
Three months after her uterine transplant, Kayla tried her first round of IVF. It didn’t work.
Two more rounds and still no pregnancy.
Then, on their last try, with their last embryo, the unimaginable happened.
“I didn't even think I was pregnant. I had no symptoms. I was like, it didn't work," said Kayla.
"And I remember taking a pregnancy test and literally having a panic attack. Like, oh my gosh, we saw the word 'pregnant' and it was amazing.”
Her pregnancy went as planned and Kayla said she feels like she's holding a miracle every day.
The best candidates for a uterine transplant are healthy women between the ages of 20 and 40.
After having the baby, women can decide whether to try for a second child or have the transplanted uterus removed.