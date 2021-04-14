CLEVELAND — During a mammogram, technicians image not only the breast but also the area near the underarm. Right now, some women who have had the COVID-19 vaccine are having an unexpected reaction.
"Not everyone, but some patients we will see enlarged or swollen lymph nodes on the mammograms," shared Dr. Holly Marshall, chief of breast imaging at University Hospital Cleveland Medical Center.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is reporting that 11% of COVID vaccine recipients have swollen lymph nodes after the first dose, and 16% have swelling after the second. The swelling starts about two to three days after the vaccine. That's why doctors said it's important for women to tell their providers if they have recently had a vaccine, which arm it was in, and if it was the first or second dose.
"This gives us information to help us read the mammogram," Marshall explained. "Other things such as cancer can cause swollen lymph nodes, so that's why we want to know the vaccine history."
Doctors said the swelling should go away in four to six weeks and is the body's normal response to the vaccine.
"If the lymph nodes have not decreased in size in about two months," Marshall said, "then it would be time to get it checked out, to come and have an ultrasound and make sure that there is nothing else going on."
The CDC reports cases of swollen lymph nodes in patients who have had the Pfizer vaccine and the Moderna vaccine. Doctors said sometimes the patients have felt the swelling under their arm, and in other cases, the swollen lymph nodes are detected on the mammogram, but are not felt by the patient.