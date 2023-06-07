PITTSBURGH, Pa. - A car crash, bike accident or sports collision are all serious injuries that may require specialized medical attention.
For emergency medical crews in rural areas, that can be a tough call.
“One is to drive them to their local community hospital that's not a trauma center," explained Dr. Joshua Brown, emergency medicine doctor at UPMC. "The other is to call for a medical helicopter to transport to a trauma center.”
Dr. Brown and his colleagues studied the outcomes of 37,000 severely injured patients transported to emergency rooms by helicopter or ambulance. Research shows short stops at local hospitals first, hurt some patients, since trauma surgeons lost valuable time.
“In trauma, we always talk about this golden hour from the time of injury to getting to the trauma center," said Dr. Brown. "The patients brought directly to the trauma center had almost a twofold increase in their survival as a result of getting to that trauma center earlier.”
The findings support medical crews in rural areas calling for a helicopter if patients have abnormal vital signs or an altered mental state, spinal cord injuries or severe chest trauma with a possible collapsed lung.
“Being able to give them this set of criteria can really help them make a huge difference in the patient's outcomes,” expressed Brown.
Dr. Brown is working with the American College of Surgeons to develop triage guidelines for emergency responders and with EMS groups across the country to get the information out to first responders.