JACKSONVILLE, Fl. - Between burnout, retirement and a growing aging population, there may not be enough nurses to handle the rising demand.
One answer may be robots. Not to replace RNs, but to help them in tasks that take their time away from patients.
Meet Moxi, a robot that may fast become a nurse’s new best friend.
From retrieving supplies, delivering food and running for meds, Moxi is paving the way for robots in healthcare.
“We can't just churn out more nurses and the demand is off the charts right now," explained Aaron Miri, chief digital and information officer at Baptist Health. "So, how do you enable them to work smarter and not harder? Moxi is the quickest way to be able to do that.”
Equipped with three locked drawers and an automated arm, Moxi uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to roam hospital halls and navigate people.
“Moxi is gonna be going to pharmacy and dietary to get food and supplements, medications for our clinical team to give to the patients so they don't have to leave the area where they're working,” said Tammy Daniel, doctor of nursing practice at Baptist Health.
Recent studies show that nurses spend at least an hour a shift tracking down equipment. That’s where Moxi is making the biggest impact in hospitals like Baptist Health.
"When we walked just yesterday on the path that Moxi will go from pharmacy, it took about 15 minutes," said Daniel. "So, when you multiply that by multiple times a day and then multiple times a week, that's more time spent with the patient, more time doing what we need to do for not only the patient, but our family members as well.”
Right now, Moxi is in 100 hospitals throughout the country, but there is concern robots may replace humans.
A survey of nurses who worked with delivery robots found that roughly half worry that robots represent a threat to their jobs.
Gregg Springan of Diligent Robotics explained: “Every organization is looking at how they can best utilize the human staff that they have. Moxi can’t really replace the human touch.”
Right now, robots in healthcare are only utilized for repeat, time consuming tasks without patient interaction. Experts believe robots roaming the halls may be one of many solutions to a growing healthcare crisis.