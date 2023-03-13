PITTSBURGH, Pa. - University of Pittsburgh professor Martica “Tica” Hall bought a designer jacket for a very special occasion, one that she thought she might not live to see.
Hall survived breast cancer in 2010, which she calls her "medical speed bump."
But three years ago, she was on a ZOOM call and couldn’t stop coughing. It wasn’t COVID. The cancer was back.
“My son was a freshman in college at the time. The first thing I thought of is, ‘I'm not gonna see Gabriel graduate,’" recalled Hall. "I knew I wasn't gonna be there. And that is the only thing that makes me cry or get misty-eyed, is not being there for my son."
Chemo kept the cancer from growing, but then on a visit with her son, she felt sudden pain in her abdomen. The cancer had spread to her liver.
“I was decompensating medically, getting worse every day. I was in the hospital. You’re supposed to be getting better, but I was getting worse," remembered Hall. "They said, ‘Two choices: you can stay here, but you're not gonna leave the hospital alive. Or you can go home.’”
Hall went home to die.
Family and friends flocked to Pittsburgh to say goodbye to her. She gave away her clothes, designed an urn and held a service.
“It felt sort of like being at your own funeral because people were saying such nice things. It was really wonderful. I know that sounds really odd, but it was so life-affirming,” Hall exclaimed.
Doctors gave her less than a month to live, but then, something happened that amazed her friends and family.
Hall decided to call her long-time oncologist, Dr. Adam Brufsky at UPMC Magee-Women’s Hospital.
The doctor found one last option.
In the few weeks she had been home, a new drug had become available for women with HER2 metastatic breast cancer, called ENHERTU.
“It delivers the chemotherapy directly to the cancer cells that express HER2 anywhere in the body,” explained Brufsky.
Hall gets an infusion of ENHERTU once every three weeks and, for now, it’s keeping the cancer under control.
“I don't think of it as a battle. I don't. I'm not fighting. I'm thriving. I'm living. I'm on a journey,” said Hall.
A journey that will take her to Brunswick, Maine this May, wearing her new suit for Gabriel’s graduation.
ENHERTU is not a cure, but Dr. Brufsky calls it a game-changer.
Women on ENHERTU survive an average of more than two years on the drug while maintaining a good quality of life.
For women like Hall, that means time to witness major life milestones, like a graduation, wedding, or birth of a child.