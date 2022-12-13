PITTSBURGH — Some 264,000 women will get a breast cancer diagnosis this year, with 50% to 60% of them having a type of cancer called HER2 low. That means the tumors have low levels of the HER2 protein on the surface of the cancer cell. Now, the FDA has approved a treatment called Enhertu for metastatic HER2 low breast cancers that cannot be surgically removed.
"This actually attaches a little bit of chemotherapy to it and makes it superior to a lot of other things we've had before," explained Dr. Adam Brufsky, a medical oncologist at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.
For women whose breast cancer had not spread, the standard treatment was chemotherapy. But for metastatic HER2 low cancer, there were few additional options, until clinical trials showed Enhertu kept the cancer at bay better than other treatments.
"A therapy that basically, at least doubles the amount of time that women can live with their disease without the cancer progressing," Brufsky adds.
Enhertu is delivered as an IV drip once every three weeks.
"It improves our overall survival, even if they've had multiple other therapies in the past," Brufsky said. "I think it's something, really that 75% to 80% of our women with metastatic breast cancer can now get."
Doctors said patients with other types of cancer that are HER2 low may also benefit from Enhertu, including patients with gastric, lung, pancreatic and colorectal cancer. Enhertu is already FDA-approved for some patients with advanced gastric cancer and is being tested for its benefits in other tumor types.