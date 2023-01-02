NEW HAVEN, Ct. - Sandy Cassanelli was 37-years-old, with two daughters in elementary school, when she got her first breast cancer diagnosis.
She had surgery, chemo and 28 days of radiation. The cancer was gone for two years.
“My breast cancer had metastasized to my liver," said Sandy. "I was now stage four, no cure, metastatic breast cancer."
That began an eight-year cancer journey that continues today.
Some of the new treatments she tried kept her disease controlled for as long as three years. Others, just months.
“I am currently on my 11th line of treatment,” Sandy said.
Dr. Eric Winer, director at Yale Cancer Center, is an internationally recognized breast cancer expert.
He said it's important for women to know they can now live for years in spite of a metastatic breast cancer diagnosis.
“We understand the genes that drive the behavior of the cancer in many situations," explained Winer. "That allows us to pair the clinical trial, the specific clinical trial, with this specific patient.”
“Right now, we have treatments. That’s great, but we want a cure. We want the home run," Sandy's husband, Craig, said.
Sandy is currently on an experimental treatment that is, for now, shrinking her tumors.
“We are just happy that finally something is working,” she said with relief.
The Cassenellis say if, or when, this treatment stops working, they’re optimistic scientists will have found the next therapy they can try.
“Being both somewhat realistic and very hopeful is a really nice mix,” Winer added.
Dr. Winer said it’s important to note that metastatic breast cancer patients are also having much better responses to early phase clinical trials than in the past.
For example, phase one trials traditionally test drug safety, but now, research has allowed oncologists to find treatments in phase one trials that are tailored to the individual.
The Casannellis have formed a non-profit organization called Breast Friends Fund that has raised over $890,000 to date for breast cancer research.