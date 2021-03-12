For many patients with large liver tumors, the standard treatment is cutting it out, an option that can be traumatic and take a long time to recover. Now, the Cleveland Clinic is the first hospital in the world to use newly FDA approved ablation technology, which delivers 150 watts of microwave energy with a single needle.
Surgeons start the minimally invasive procedure by making two small incisions in the upper abdomen. Then...
"We insert this special camera, that we can look inside," explained Dr. Eren Berber, the director of surgical liver tumor ablation at Cleveland Clinic.
The camera, and laparoscopic ultrasound, are used to examine the liver and expose the tumor for microwave ablation.
"Through a very small incision, a couple of millimeters, we introduce our ablation needle under the ultrasound guide," Berber described.
Then, the microwave generator is fired up, delivering immense heat to Berber, which he harnesses to burn and destroy the tumor.
Berber, a world leader in advanced laparoscopic ablation technologies, said the treatment's benefits include better recoveries, less pain, and a quicker return to normal life.
"If you burn it with these new technologies," Berber said, "the patients can go home the next day."
Surgeons also perform a biopsy during the procedure using a very small needle under the laparoscopic camera to confirm the diagnosis before proceeding with the microwave ablation. Following this groundbreaking procedure, the patient is doing well, and scans show no trace of the tumor.