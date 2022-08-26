NEW YORK — Sandy Vincent never imagined that she'd reach retirement age and then become a caregiver for her 96-year-old mother, Margaret.
"She forgets," Vincent shared. "She'll call me Sandy. Other times, I'm Irene, who was her cousin. Sometimes, she'll say to me, 'How's your mother?'"
Experts say the top three signs of MCJ, are memory loss, especially new information; difficulty performing daily tasks; and losing language skills.
Dr. Manisha Parulekar is a geriatric medicine specialist. As symptoms of MCJ begin to appear, she recommends that families help loved ones write down their routines.
"For some reason, the visual pathway seems to be staying longer with the patients," said Parulekar, a geriatrician at Hackensack University Medical Center.
Use post-it notes in a prominent place.
"They're going in the bathroom, brush your teeth, breaking it down in simple steps and putting it on the post-it so that they understand it," Parulekar said.
If sentences become stilted, determine which words might be troublesome. List others they can use, and practice. Losing language skills can lead to depression.
"They don't remember the words and then they stop talking to people," Parulekar explained. "Then, they start isolating themselves, and then it's sort of a downhill course."
"There are times where, you know, she'll say she'll complete sentences and everything and make sense," Vincent said, "and then there are other times that, I guess, she can't find the words."
Research suggests that music may help patients with dementia. Musical memories are often preserved because key brain areas linked to music are relatively undamaged by the disease. Until recently, Vincent's mother would sing along to her favorite songs from the 1940s, which would allow her to practice her language skills.