DENVER - Little Payton Calvillo is a cheerful, loving little sister.
"She's a complete miracle baby," expressed Payton's mom, Ahna Calvillo
When Calvillo was just five months pregnant, she was told her unborn baby would probably not survive birth.
"It was pretty much a death sentence from the beginning," Calvillo recalled.
Payton's bones were breaking and bending inside the womb.
"She likely had a problem where she couldn't make alkaline phosphatase properly," explained Dr. Sunil Nayak, a pediatric endocrinologist at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children.
There was little anyone could do. Nineteen different specialists were on hand for the C-section delivery.
"They even asked us the question that morning: 'How far do you want us to go?' Do you want a ventilator on her? Just how far do you want us to prolong her life?' Our ultimate hope and goal was that she would come out and breathe on her own," Calvillo shared.
And then...
"She just came out screaming," Calvillo exclaimed. "She came out crying. She breathed on her own right away. She was perfect."
Payton was diagnosed with hypophosphatasia, a disorder that weakens bones. She was immediately placed on a new FDA-approved medicine
"Here we are just one year later, at one year of age, and you see a dramatic difference in the shape," said Dr. Jaren Riley, a pediatric orthopedic surgeon at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children.
Before the medicine, 75% of all patients died by age of five. Now, there is a 97% chance Payton will live a normal life.
"My baby was broken, and that's what I needed God to do -- a miracle," Calvillo said.
Payton will stay on the new medication for the next few years and then doctors will reevaluate whether she needs to continue.
The Cavillo family didn't know it had the HPP gene. After being genetically tested, Payton's mother and grandfather are positive. Neither one has ever suffered from weak or broken bones.