SEATTLE, Wa. - After facing a life-threatening heart condition, Arlington Carter has only one thing on his mind right now: his next tee time.
“I was out to the golf course this morning, swinging for the first time in four and a half years,” Carter said.
Carter had a leaky heart valve, also known as valve regurgitation.
It happens when the mitral valve doesn’t close properly, which causes blood to flow backwards and pushes it back to the lungs.
“Once you get above 80, the risk of something bad happening during, or even after the surgery, becomes much, much higher,” explained Swedish Heart and Vascular cardiologist Dr. Santanu Biswas.
Left untreated, about 57 percent of patients with leaky heart valves may not survive one year. That’s why Carter’s cardiologists opted to use a mitral valve clip with it.
“We’re able to take care of people, 60s, 70s, 80s and beyond,” said Dr. Sameer Gafoor, medical director at Swedish Heart and Vascular.
Carter’s doctors used an echocardiogram to locate the leaky valve and determine the best place to secure the clip.
“The clip is inserted through a small incision in the groin. We snake this device up through the femoral vein then up to the heart,” Dr. Biswas demonstrated.
“By doing this, most patients are able to go home [the] same day and they start feeling so much better,” explained Dr. Gafoor.
“The mitral clip really revolutionized how we treat this condition,” Dr. Biswas added.
“There is just a light-year difference. I feel great,” Carter expressed.
Leaky heart valve is a condition that affects one in 10 Americans over the age of 75. Swedish is leading the way in treating it and recently completed their landmark 500th mitral clip procedure.