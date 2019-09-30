Health Beat: Mom's EPIC training saves her son's life

PHOENIX - "I thought my son was dead, just based on the impact," said Alexandria Matthews, a paramedic in Arizona. "I thought, there's no way that he could have survived, because the whole back end was crushed up to our backs."

But Matthews had her "EPIC" -- excellence in pre-hospital injury care -- training the week before and turned from mom to first responder.

"By not allowing my son to be hypoxic as soon as he was in my arms, I started breathing for him, I think plays a huge factor in how he is today and that he doesn't have the deficits that he probably would," said Matthews.

"EPIC" is the first major pre-hospital intervention project for TBI, and it shows that early treatment is critical.

"To have survival not just change by 10%, but by 100% increase in survival is really remarkable," said Dr. Daniel Spaite, an endowed research professor of emergency medicine at the College of Medicine-Phoenix at The University of Arizona.

The protocol prevents the three h's: hypoxia, hypotension or low fluid, and hyperventilation.

That's the opposite from what's been taught for decades.

"The reason it dropped intercranial pressure is unfortunately, it causes constriction in the arteries, so you don't get good flow to the brain when you hyperventilate," Spaite said.

Paramedic Sean Culliney has trained thousands of EMTs and paramedics.

"When the patient would talk to the surgeon, and the surgeon said this all happened before you got here, this happened pre-hospital, that's when our guys really started to grab hold of it," Culliney said.

Matthews believes.

"My little boy, I get to go home to him every single day, so I want to give people the opportunity to do that as well," she said.

The EPIC study was funded with a $3.6-million grant from the National Institutes of Health. Spaite said many EMS systems in other states are implementing the protocol, which is available online. He's even getting calls from Europe and Australia.