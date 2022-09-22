DALLAS — The 2022 monkeypox outbreak started with a cluster in the United Kingdom on May 6, and two weeks later, the first case was reported in the United States. Now, monkeypox has been reported in every single state.
"The concern is how do we stop it? There's a vaccine out there that does work, but in very short supply, hard to come by," said Dr. David Winter, an internist at Baylor Scott & White Health.
And once you get it, how do you treat it?
"There's an antiviral pill that also helps, called T-POXX, which is also in short supply right now, hard to come by," Winter said.
T-POXX is classified as an investigational drug for monkeypox. It was initially created in case of a bioterrorist smallpox attack. People who have taken a two-week course of the antiviral pills said they feel better within two days. But the government warns it has only 1.7 million courses in its national stockpile.
"T-POXX is a medication [that] stops the replication, stops a duplication of the virus in your body," Winter said, "so it's very effective, if you can get one."
Because monkeypox and smallpox share similar symptoms, Tembexa is another FDA-approved antiviral that was first approved to treat smallpox, but experts fear that as kids head back to school, the spread will get only worse.
"I think we should teach the kids that no more hugging, no high fiving, no wrestling on the school grounds right now, because that's the way you can spread this particular disease," Winter cautioned.
Experts said prevention really is the best way to handle monkeypox, right now, avoiding skin-to-skin contact.
It's important to note that U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved any therapies specifically for the treatment of monkeypox.