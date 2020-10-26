NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. - Three-dimensional imaging has become standard for women undergoing mammography. Now, 3D tomosynthesis technology is helping surgeons identify cancerous and pre-cancerous cells that might otherwise be left behind after a tumor is removed. It's called the Kubtec Mozart Imaging System. Doctors use the equipment in the operating room to create images in real-time.
"It gives us slices through the specimen so we can see and assess how far the tumor is from the edge," explained Dr. Michele Blackwood, the director of breast surgery at Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas Health.
New research shows that using this 3D system during lumpectomy reduces the need for a second surgery by more than 50% compared with traditional 2D imaging. For Blackwood, the technology also means less time waiting for radiologists to confirm that she has removed all the cancerous cells.
"Because the shorter you're on the operating room table, the better it is from a bleeding risk, an anesthetic risk, an infection risk, and quite frankly, a blood clot risk, Blackwood said.
Doctors said the technology also helps them preserve as much healthy breast tissue as possible.