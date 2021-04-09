ATLANTA — There can be more to workouts than punching and push-ups. It can be about creating a team when you no longer have one.
"I served the United States Army for 30 years," said Tonya Oxendine of the 82nd Airborne.
"I went into a nasty depression, and one day, I just decided to end it," shared David Rendon, an Army combat veteran. "I grabbed a knife and I put it into my neck."
For many, some of the biggest battles begin after the war is over.
"I felt really lost and not sure who I was and where I fit in the world now," said Nate Boyer, a former Green Beret and NFL player.
Before Boyer played with the Seattle Seahawks, he was a Green Beret. In 2015, both careers ended.
"Then, all of a sudden, it's like, I have no team," Boyer recalled.
That's when Boyer and Fox Sports insider Jay Glazer decided to bring both teams together, creating Merging Veterans and Players, or MVP. It's a place where men and women can work through their problems with physical fitness and peer-to-peer support. After each workout, members huddle to share their stories.
"That's where the magic happens, in our huddle, where we get to express and share those experiences," Oxendine exclaimed.
"If you want to make a true connection, you're going to cry together, you're going to sweat together, or you're going to bleed together," said Brandy Hester, an MVP trainer.
"That's where my life changed completely," smiled Rendon.
MVP has brought together more than 1,300 combat vets and 750 professional athletes nationwide, bonding through shared experiences, teamwork and sweat. Since the beginning of the pandemic, MVP has moved its workouts and huddles online.