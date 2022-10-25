CHICAGO — Denise Erhart's job caused her to live in unbearable pain.
"I was a nurse in the hospital setting for 40 years, so my knees took a lot of wear and tear," Erhart shared.
After living in pain for two years, she opted for a total knee replacement.
Dr. Jeffrey DeClaire, an orthopedic surgeon and founder of the Michigan Knee Institute, performed the procedure and offered a unique way to track her progress through her Apple watch.
"It will track step counts, stride length, heart rate, and a variety of other data points that we don't normally track as a surgeon," DeClaire explained.
DeClaire is one of the first to use the My Mobility app, a remote patient monitoring method, to give him real data on what his patients are and are not doing.
"We can send text messages, photos and video," he said. "We track this data daily, and real time, which we can intervene at any point to see how a patient is progressing."
"So many times, it's hard to get ahold of the person you really wanna talk to, and to get that rapid response back was incredible," Erhart said.
She believes it helped her recover faster.
"It's great now," she said. "I have no pain when I walk."
She's now ready to get back doing all the things she loves.
"In the summer," she said, "I do biking, a little bit of swimming, a lot of hiking and walking and some golf."
Doctors said the benefits of the program include improved patient satisfaction and possible savings, since patients don't need to participate in traditional physical therapy programs. In addition, data collected will help researchers determine the types of patients who benefit from at-home rehabilitation guided by advanced technology.
The app is free to patients who had knee or hip replacement from physicians who utilize it.