ORLANDO, Fl. - We spent months spraying and cleaning every single surface and handle we could find.
A team of University of Central Florida researchers, including biomedical and material scientist Sudipta Seal and material scientist Craig Neal, stepped up to the challenge and created a nano-based disinfectant that can kill several viruses, including COVID-19.
“When you shrink a material down to nano dimensions, they have unique physical chemical properties. The nano material itself has this antiviral property,” Neal explained.
The particles are so small, it would take 100,000 of them to be as thick as a single strand of human hair. The particles combined with silicon dioxide to make a synthesized silk patch.
The nano-coating uses everyday white light to generate UV light to destroy the virus. It was originally intended to disinfect protective equipment like gloves, facemasks, and visors. Researchers now believe this coating would work just about everywhere.
“I would see coating door handles, countertops, hospitals, and so on,” added Seal.
The team at UCF are testing it on up to seven other types of viruses and believe it can be easily and quickly tweaked to combat any new pathogens that are found.