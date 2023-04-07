ORLANDO, Fl. - “I was walking from the living room to my bedroom, and I fell,” said Patricia Bersche.
At 81-years-old, falling and breaking a bone terrified Bersche.
“I fell so many times that it was frightening for me.”
One in two women, and one in four men over age 50, will break a bone due to osteoporosis.
Dr. Mehdi Razavi is using nanobubbles to destroy the genes that cause osteoporosis.
“There are side effects, including jaw osteonecrosis and gastrointestinal issues,” explained Razavi.
A healthy body will continuously replace old or damaged bone tissue.
But in osteoporosis, the bone damage increases faster than new bone can be formed. Many drugs used today can slow down the process, but the side effects can be debilitating.
“We develop nanobubbles that you can inject them inside your body. They are very small,” said Razavi.
So small that they are invisible to the human eye.
The nanobubbles Razavi is creating go into bone cells, then search and find the genes that cause osteoporosis and deliver treatment.
Ultrasound is then used to cause the infected gene to disappear.
“When you apply ultrasound into the bubbles, they start to expand and then rupture to deliver genes into the cell. Ultrasound alone can also increase bone formation,” said Razavi.
Razavi says these nanobubbles will not only stop osteoporosis from getting worse, but it can also reverse the damage or prevent it from happening altogether.
Experts predict that by 2025, osteoporosis will be responsible for three million fractures and 25 billion dollars in medical costs annually.
This new treatment is not just for osteoporosis.
Scientists hope to treat Alzheimer’s with it as well. Nanobubbles are currently being used to treat some cancer patients.