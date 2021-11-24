BALTIMORE — Barbara Valenza's family and friends noticed a change in her appearance last year, starting with a sudden drop in weight.
"I lost about 50 pounds, and people were, 'Barb, you're losing too much weight. You need to go to the doctors,'" Valenza shared.
Valenza and her husband, Joe, got her diagnosis: pancreatic cancer. It was unsettling, but not entirely surprising. Valenza lost three family members to pancreatic cancer.
Dr. Debashish Bose, a surgical oncologist, said he felt Valenza was a good candidate for treatment with NanoKnife, which uses a process called IRE, or irreversible electroporation. During surgery, doctors insert probes to deliver targeted electrical pulses to the cancer tissue.
"If you give just enough, but not too much, you'll cause live cells to form these pores, but the structures around them don't get destroyed," Bose explained.
The small holes in the tissue cause the cancer cells to die but protect the delicate blood vessels and organs nearby.
"It might mean the difference between seeing a child married or have a baby, you know, just looking for a little extra time," Bose continued.
Valenza underwent surgery with the NanoKnife in March. Her latest scans show the NanoKnife treatment, along with chemotherapy and radiation, is working.
"The disease hasn't moved any more, and they want to do everything possible so that I will be here," said Valenza.
Bose said patients with pancreatic cancer that is locally advanced and who receive chemotherapy and radiation and the NanoKnife treatment live an average of two years after diagnosis. Patients who receive chemotherapy and radiation alone live 12 to 18 months on average.
The NanoKnife is also being studied for use in liver cancer.