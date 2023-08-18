FLINT, Mi. - Amy Dicicco nearly died at a motel near Detroit six years ago after a second opioid overdose.
“Literally, I was this close to not being here,” Dicicco said.
Narcan, also called Naloxone, was FDA approved in 2019 to reverse opioid overdoses.
Free Narcan vending machines are being installed in public places in many states, like Flint, Michigan. Cincinnati, Ohio and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
“We try to remove barriers and having it in a really open place like this will increase access and get it into the hands of people that need it,” said Carrie Chanter, Director of Prevention, Health and Wellness at Genesee Health System in Flint.
Experts say Narcan works for opioid prescriptions like morphine and methadone and also street level drugs like heroin.
Narcan goes into the brain and kicks it off, allowing the overdose victim to breathe again.
“There was a young lady who came up sobbing and said, ‘Gosh, I wish we had this about five years ago. I lost my mother to an overdose,’” said Chanter.
Overdose symptoms include shallow breathing, unconsciousness, pale skin, limp arms and legs, inability to speak, small pupils, vomiting and purple lips and fingers.
“Naloxone has no risk of becoming addicted to it. And if given to a person that is not experiencing opioid overdose, it will have no medical effect on them," explained Chanter.
There is currently no national database listing the free vending machines, but Amy Dicicco would like to see them everywhere.
“These vending machines, they’re a godsend,” Amy added.
The National Institutes of Health says a high rate of Narcan distribution could prevent 21 percent of opioid deaths.
Naloxone is now also available over the counter, which means you do not need a prescription from a doctor to get it.