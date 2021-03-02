ORLANDO, Fla. - Scientists describe natural killer cells as assassins in the human body.
Alicja Copik, an immunologist at the University of Central Florida College of Medicine, developed the immunity-boosting technology that stimulates natural killer cells to increase in number and fight malignant cells while leaving healthy cells intact.
"Initially, we started with leukemia, acute myeloid leukemia," Copik said, "and we found that the cells work very well."
Scientists have also tested the cells in vitro on other types of cancer, including solid tumors. Now, Kiadis Pharma is testing Copik's developed technology to see if natural killer cells will enhance the immune system to protect against viruses, like the coronavirus.
Kiadis Pharma is working with the Abigail Wexner Research Institute in Columbus, Ohio, to study the treatment of COVID-19 with the natural killer cell therapy. It's currently in phase-one of clinical trials.