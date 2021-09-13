COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sarah Sieling had surgery for a pinched sciatic nerve that required her to be under general anesthesia, but several weeks beforehand, she began training her brain.
"The idea was that an active mind is a protected mind," explained Dr. Michelle L. Humeidan, an anesthesiologist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
Humeidan gave patients iPads with a commercially available brain game app already loaded. She asked patients to play the games an hour a day for a total of 10 hours or more before surgery.
"There were word games and number games and hand and eye coordination games," shared Sieling.
"You're exercising your brain, your neurons, your neuro function, so neurobics is where that term came from, and we decided to run with that," Humeidan continued.
Researchers found the patients who did their neurobics were 40% less likely to have post-operative delirium, and the results improved the more hours patients played.
Humeidan said along with neurobics, she recommends patients take these steps before surgery: stay hydrated, remain active and take a walk every day, read every night, and pick up a hobby.
For Sieling, embroidery and quilting help her stay focused.
"I didn't want to have hallucinations or whatever after the surgery," she said. "I had never heard of that, but I didn't want to have that to happen to me."
Researchers said future studies will look at exactly how the neurobics affect the brain and will also look to determine how many hours of brain games will help patients get the full benefits.