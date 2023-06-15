Health Beat: Neurotechnology instantly helps stroke patients move

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Heather Rendulic was only 22-years-old when she had her first stroke. Unfortunately, four more followed.
“The fifth and final one was a massive stroke. The left side of my body was paralyzed. I live one-handed in a two-handed world,” Rendulic emphasized.
For eight years, Rendulic had lost all ability to move her left arm and hand, until she became the first person to enroll in a study at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center using electricity to reconnect her brain to her arm.
“Think of it as the electrical wires between the brain and the rest of the body are cut from the stroke,” explained Dr. Peter Gerszten, neurological surgeon at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.
Neurosurgeons can reconnect the signal by implanting two thin neuro electrodes on the top of the spinal cord.
“It allows the patient to communicate, once again, between the brain and the rest of the body,” added Dr. Gerszten.
Within minutes, health experts say Rendulic’s brain had found a new way of getting impulses to her muscles.
“Even at night, when she went home and the device was turned off, she continued to improve,” said Dr. Gerszten.
“It was just so amazing because I was moving my arm and hand in ways that I hadn't in almost a decade,” Rendulic exclaimed.
The trial lasted for four weeks and Rendulic’s implant was removed. She says as soon as the treatment is FDA-approved, she wants it.
The technology is already FDA-approved to treat chronic pain.
The next generation of this treatment will work to make it a device that will not need to be removed.
Researchers are hoping FDA approval will make this the first treatment to effectively treat paralysis for people years after having a stroke.