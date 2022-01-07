BALTIMORE — Marnie Masotti, 73, and Skyler love their walks together, something that caused Masotti pain in the past.
"When you're walking along and your like, you hear this crunch, crunch, crunch... you know something's wrong there," Masotti shared.
Masotti's cartilage had worn down, and her legs began to bow out.
"Most patients become bow-legged because it's more common for the cartilage to wear out on the inside of the knee than the outside," explained Dr. Joseph Ciotola, an orthopedic surgeon at Mercy Medical Center.
Ciotola replaced Masotti's right knee six years ago, removing the damaged joint and replacing it with an artificial one. For her left knee, last year, the doctor had a new robotic system, called the Mako. Experts said with Mako, and other recent advances, there's more precision, a shorter hospital stay, and less pain. That's important for all patients, but especially those at a later stage in life.
"I've done surgery on a patient that was 100 years old, and I saw him on his 102nd birthday, you know, still enjoying it," Ciotola said.
Experts also said despite the old conventional wisdom to wait as long as possible, 85% of all replacements now last 20 years or more, making it a viable option for younger patients. Ciotola said pain, not age, is often the determining factor. Masotti feels good and is moving better than ever after her knee replacement.
"It just worked; I mean, worked out perfectly," smiled Masotti.
Doctors also said having a chronic condition, like diabetes or heart disease, won't exclude you from total joint replacement. You may need to ensure your blood sugar is under control, and your orthopedic surgeon may work with a cardiologist during your surgery and recovery.