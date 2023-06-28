ST. LOUIS, Mo. - We’ve been poked, and poked, and poked again.
Many people are now on their fifth COVID-19 vaccine jab.
Researchers at Washington University in St. Louis are working on nasal drops that could stop transmission of the virus before it enters the body.
It triggers an immune response in the nose and upper airway, right where the virus enters the body, blocking the infection and breaking the cycle of transmission.
“A systemic injection, like mRNA, will augment antibodies in the blood, not so much in the lung. Airway vaccination, nasal vaccination augments antibodies in the nose and airways. And that's a better defense,” said Washington University in St. Louis radiation oncologist Dr. David Curiel.
Without using mRNA, researchers are targeting fiber proteins on the virus.
“We’re trying to engineer these proteins so that we can infect the nose even better than our present vaccine," explained Dr. Curiel.
It’s the world’s first internasal vaccine approved in India as both a primary vaccine for COVID-19 and a booster.
The nasal drop vaccine is also quickly adaptable and can be modified to match new variants of the virus.
The nasal drops are already being manufactured in India, Europe, Japan and should be ready to be presented to the FDA in the United States by the end of the year.