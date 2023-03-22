HACKENSACK, N.j. - When someone is in heart failure, doctors can use a small mechanical device called an LVAD to help pump blood and give the heart a chance to rest and recover.
“Historically, we were focusing mostly on the left ventricle. But now, we're realizing that patients that have RV failure are not doing well,” said Dr. Yuriy Dudiy, cardiac surgeon at Hackensack University Medical Center.
The doctor and his colleagues were the first to use a temporary device to support the right side of the heart. Surgeons implant the Impella RP Flex by going through the internal jugular vein with a catheter.
“Impella RP Flex is designed to be inserted percutaneously, which means just with the needle stick, and it goes into the heart and provides support to the right ventricle,” explained Dudiy.
The device, which can be used up to 14 days before it’s removed, is designed so the patient can maintain mobility.
"The benefit of going through the neck is that the patient can sit upright or can ambulate in the intensive care unit while recovering.”
The Impella RP Flex can be used at the same time as an LVAD.
The device can also provide support to patients who are waiting for a heart transplant.
The first three patients to undergo the Impella RP Flex implant have been weaned from the device. Two have gone home and did not need heart transplant surgery.