BOSTON, Ma. - From learning to play “Stairway to Heaven” to planning her wedding, 33-year-old Ashley Colburn doesn’t step away from a challenge even though she’s been completely blind since she was 14.
Ashley has the genetic condition Von Hippel-Lindau disease, or VHL, which caused non-cancerous tumors to form in her retinas.
VHL also means a high risk of other tumors. Ashley started showing additional symptoms in 2017.
“I felt ribbons of pain pulsing in the back of my neck when I stood up too fast,” Ashley recalled.
Then, more tumors formed in her brain.
“If not treated, it’s fatal,” said Mass General Cancer Center oncologist Dr. Othon Iliopoulos.
Brain surgery was followed by recovery and Ashley went on to life as a newlywed.
Then, about 18 months ago, a sudden, familiar pounding in the back of her head started again.
Dr. Iliopoulos was about to schedule Ashley for another brain surgery when doctors learned a new drug designed to shrink VHL tumors was close to approval.
It’s called belzutifan, also known as Welireg.
“We can treat the patients and save them from having the craniotomy,” Iliopoulos added.
In August 2021, Ashley began taking three pills a day.
Five weeks after she started, the drug shrunk her brain tumors by more than a third. And for Ashley and her husband Patrick, this was clearly a life-changer.
Of the 19 VHL patients he treated with the drug, Dr. Iliopoulos said all had tumor shrinkage.
Ashley says she’ll remain on the drug as long as it continues to keep her tumors from growing.