BALTIMORE, Md. - Barry Taylor, a retired magician, has chronic lymphocytic leukemia, a blood cancer that produces too many abnormal white blood cells.
“Your spleen and liver can enlarge, your bone marrow can become packed up with the leukemic cells,” explained Dr. Ralph Boccia, medical director of blood disorders at Georgetown University.
Barry’s doctors are using new therapies to treat his cancer instead of relying on traditional chemo.
“We went from fairly fixed duration therapies, to now, take it until your disease gets worse again, so, we call that treat to progression – progression to cancer," Dr. Boccia explained. "Now, we have, kinda, come full circle, where we’re realizing we could put some of these combinations together, and can give them limited therapy that might last only a year or two."
Experts say these drugs are critical for outsmarting cancer.
“He’s on a targeted drug called Acalabrutinib, a monoclonal antibody called Obinutuzumab, and another targeted drug called Venclexta,” Dr. Boccia said.
“I was in the ICU, and things were getting bad, but when I got on this Venclexta, boy, it was a lifesaver,” said Barry.
Barry is now in remission but is still on the drug therapies to keep his cancer at bay.
There can be side effects from any drugs, so Dr. Boccia recommends discussing treatment options with your hematologist.
With these innovative therapies, doctors feel that they may be getting close to a cure.