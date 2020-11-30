Weather Alert

NJC019-041-PAC011-017-025-077-089-095-010030- /O.NEW.KPHI.FA.W.0051.201130T2026Z-201201T0030Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Hunterdon NJ-Warren NJ-Berks PA-Bucks PA-Carbon PA-Lehigh PA-Monroe PA-Northampton PA- 326 PM EST Mon Nov 30 2020 The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Warning for... Western Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey... Southwestern Warren County in northwestern New Jersey... Northeastern Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania... Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania... Southeastern Carbon County in northeastern Pennsylvania... South Central Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania... Northwestern Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania... * Until 730 PM EST. * At 326 PM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Some locations that may experience flooding include... Allentown, Reading, Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Emmaus, Northampton, Byram, Wilson, Bedminster, Hellertown, and Nazareth. This includes the following highways... Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 39 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 13. Northeast Extension between exits 52 and 70. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around...don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && LAT...LON 4064 7581 4094 7545 4087 7506 4086 7505 4056 7494 4037 7492 4037 7495 4035 7519 4050 7539 4054 7544 4050 7560 4030 7583 4037 7596 $$