HACKENSACK, N.j. - In past years, people would spend hours in the sun trying to get a healthy glow.
These days, it's widely known that UV ray exposure can be a risk factor for cancer.
“Up until not that long ago, metastatic melanoma was a uniformly fatal disease. If you had it, you usually died of it within a few years,” explained oncologist Dr. Andrew Pecora at Hackensack University Medical Center.
Now, doctors can treat metastatic melanoma two ways: with immunotherapy, using a person’s immune system to fight the cancer. Or, for patients with a specific gene mutation called the BRAF mutation, doctors will use targeted therapy.
Doctors had been prescribing either to patients with the gene mutation, but the DREAMSeq trial proved the order, or sequence of the treatment, matters.
“Patients who received immunotherapy first had a significantly better survival than patients who received targeted therapy first,” said Dr. Pecora.
Pecora also noted that the sequence of treatment, with immunotherapy first, should become the standard of care. He believes it will result in more people being alive for five years or more following treatment.
If immunotherapy doesn’t work, doctors should then follow with targeted therapy.
Dr. Pecora said about 50 percent of metastatic melanoma patients have the BRAF gene, so this new finding will have big implications on how a large number of future patients are treated.